Turkiye supports intensifying steps to end the war in
Ukraine.
Diplomatic sources in Ankara told RIA Novosti about the expected
meeting of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan with his Belgian
counterpart Bernard Quentin.
It was noted that Ankara continues to support a diplomatic
solution to the war. The source also stressed the importance of the
negotiation process to achieve peace.
It was stated that a historic opportunity has arisen to ensure
stability in Syria, which is important for the entire region and
Europe. According to the information, the Belgian minister is
scheduled to visit Turkey on January 2:
"During the expected talks, Fidan will draw attention to the
importance of constructive cooperation between Turkey and the
European Union (EU), as well as the importance of a just and
sustainable solution to the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic
channels."
It should be noted that a source in Ankara previously stated
that Turkey has not yet received any requests from the parties
regarding the organization of talks on Ukraine in Istanbul.
Recall that the large-scale war between Russia and Ukraine began
on February 24, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
previously said that he hoped the war would end in 2025.
