Turkiye Supports Ceasing War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye supports intensifying steps to end the war in Ukraine.

Diplomatic sources in Ankara told RIA Novosti about the expected meeting of Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan with his Belgian counterpart Bernard Quentin.

It was noted that Ankara continues to support a diplomatic solution to the war. The source also stressed the importance of the negotiation process to achieve peace.

It was stated that a historic opportunity has arisen to ensure stability in Syria, which is important for the entire region and Europe. According to the information, the Belgian minister is scheduled to visit Turkey on January 2:

"During the expected talks, Fidan will draw attention to the importance of constructive cooperation between Turkey and the European Union (EU), as well as the importance of a just and sustainable solution to the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic channels."

It should be noted that a source in Ankara previously stated that Turkey has not yet received any requests from the parties regarding the organization of talks on Ukraine in Istanbul.

Recall that the large-scale war between Russia and Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously said that he hoped the war would end in 2025.