Ukraine approves procedure for temporary residence permits for foreign volunteers supporting military
12/29/2024 1:12:18 AM
(MENAFN) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has confirmed a resolution "On the Approval of the Procedure for Obtaining Information Necessary for Submitting Applications for the Issuance of Temporary Residence Permits to Foreigners and Stateless Persons." In line with Ukrinform, this was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
In accordance with Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Brigadier General of Justice Serhii Melnyk, the Ministry of Defense has explained the grounds for declaring impermanent permission to stay in Ukraine for non-Ukraine’s and stateless individuals who stand with the Ukrainian army in its fight against Russian army.
"Thanks to the government's decision, foreign volunteers who are involved in providing infantry, tactical, radio-technical, explosives, medical, and other types of assistance will be more protected. This resolution also strengthens the protection of foreigners who are directly in combat zones and work alongside our units to carry out combat or service tasks for at least six months," stated Melnyk.
