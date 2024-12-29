Fallen Heroes Of AZAL Flight J2-8243 Honored In Baku Ceremony
12/29/2024 1:11:08 AM
Qabil Ashirov
The tragic crash of the Azerbaijan airlines flight J2-8243,
operating the Baku-Grozny route with an Embraer 190 aircraft, near
the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, has left a profound impact on many.
The remains of the three crew members who lost their lives in the
accident-pilots Igor Kishnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight
attendant Hokume Aliyeva-have been brought to Heydar Aliyev
International Airport in Baku for a funeral ceremony.
Azernews reports that the ceremony is scheduled
to begin at 10:00 AM local time. This solemn event marks a moment
of collective grief and remembrance for the heroes who fought
bravely until their last moments.
Earlier today, the bodies of the three crew members, along with
21 passengers who also died in the crash, were transported to Baku.
In addition, the remains of four other victims and 14 injured
passengers had been brought to Baku prior to this transfer.
The crash, which occurred on December 25, took place 3
kilometers from Aktau Airport. The Embraer 190 aircraft, operating
the Baku-Grozny route, was carrying a total of 67 individuals-62
passengers and 5 crew members.
The funeral for the fallen crew members not only honors their
bravery but also serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by
aviation professionals. Igor Kishnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and
Hokume Aliyeva are remembered for their dedication,
professionalism, and the ultimate sacrifice they made while
ensuring the safety of their passengers.
The aviation community and the nation mourn this loss, extending
condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished.
As investigations continue, the focus remains on uncovering the
causes behind this tragic incident and ensuring such occurrences
are prevented in the future.
