Home Secretary Reviews Kashmir Security

The Union Home Secretary arrived in Srinagar this morning and chaired a high-level security meet at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake here.

Sources privy to the meeting, which commenced at 2:30 pm, said that the Union Home Secretary emphasized on the need to act tough against the terrorists, their supporters and anti-national elements.

He reiterated the government's resolve about zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The Union Home Secretary appreciated the security agencies for working in close coordination with each other in the decisive action against the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized on the implementation of“Area Domination Plan” and“Zero Terror Plan” in mission mode.

Sources said that other issues that came up for discussion during the meeting included anti-terror operations and infiltration threats along the Line of Control (LoC).

The meeting was attended by the top officers, including General Officer Commanding of Srinagar based Chinar Corps Lt General Prashant Srivastava, GOC of Nagrota-based 16 Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General Jammu, Anand Jain, Inspector General of Police (IGP)-Kashmir, V K Birdi, top officers of Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Intelligence Bureau and other agencies.

Top security officials, according to the sources, briefed the Union Home Secretary about the counter-infiltration grid reinforcement and coordination between security agencies.

He was also briefed about the preparations being made to ensure that upcoming Republic Day passes peacefully.

The meeting which continued till late in the evening discussed strategies to counter infiltration attempts and strengthen anti-terror operations in the Union Territory.

Pertinently, earlier this month Union Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired a high-level security meet on J&K in New Delhi.

The Union Home Minister had reiterated that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Zero Tolerance Policy against terrorism, the goal of 'Terror Free Jammu and Kashmir' would be achieved at the earliest and all resources will be made available for this.

He had said that the PM Modi led government, with the joint efforts of all security forces, is committed to establish complete dominance over terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He had appreciated efforts of the security agencies for a significant decline in terrorist incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organizations.

Shah had said that due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the PM Modi led government, the ecosystem of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has almost ended.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Secretary will chair a key meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday to assess key flagship schemes funded by the Government of India.

The meeting, according to the sources, will also evaluate the progress of infrastructure and employment-driven projects, particularly those funded by the Centre.

Lowest Local Terrorist Recruitment in 2024

The year 2024 saw the wiping out of local terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir and predominance of Pakistani terrorists.

According to the official data, the local recruitment dropped to less than 10 in 2024.

“The number of local terrorists operating in Kashmir is now in single digits. Local recruitment has declined since 2021, when 125 youths joined terrorist ranks. In 2022, the number of new recruits taking up arms dropped to 100. Last year, around 22 youths joined terrorist ranks, and this year, seven youth joined terrorist ranks,” the data reveals.

“Of 68 terrorists killed this year, 42 were foreigners, while 26 local terrorists were eliminated,” the data states, adding,“In the preceding years i.e. in 2019, 157, in 2020, 221, in 2021, 180, in 2022, 187 and in 2023, 73 terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in different encounters across Jammu and Kashmir.”

Among the 42 foreign terrorists killed this year, 17 were eliminated during infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), while 25 were killed during encounters in the interior areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign terrorists were killed in Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Rajouri, Kupwara, Bandipora, and Baramulla districts.

North Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded the highest number of foreign terrorist casualties, with 14 being shot dead in nine encounters.

According to the data this year, 30 civilians lost their lives in terrorist initiated incidents across the Union Territory.

In 2019, 44, in 2020, 38, in 2021, 41, in 2022, 31 and in 2023, 14 civilians were killed in the terrorist initiated incidents and encounters.

This year, according to the data, 28 security forces personnel died in various terror related incidents.

According to the data 80 security force personnel lost their lives in 2019, 63 in 2020, 42 in 2021 and 32 in 2022 and 30 in 2023.

In 2024, 60 terrorism related incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, while in 2019, 153, in 2020, 126, in 2021, 129, in 2022, 251 and in 2023, 46 terrorism related incidents were reported.

