CDD Expands Fleet, Implements 'Cutting-Edge' Technology To Enhance Emergency Response

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Civil Defence Department (CDD) is advancing its modernisation and development efforts, in line with the directives of King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF).

CDD Director Brig. Gen. Mohammad Omari said that the department has added 101 advanced operational to its fleet, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies.

These vehicles include medical support vehicles capable of managing over 30 injuries simultaneously, providing medical care, and transporting patients to hospitals, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

"The fleet also features off-road wildfire firefighting vehicles, concrete block lifters, and specialised water rescue vehicles for aquatic emergencies," he added.

Omari also said that one of the department's notable achievements in 2024 is the introduction of a remote medical guidance system, enabling paramedics to communicate directly with emergency rooms to provide critical on-site care.

"It has benefited around 20,000 citizens, significantly enhancing the department's life-saving capabilities."

The director also said that the CDD responded to nearly 540,000 incidents throughout the year, including 460,000 ambulance cases, 43,000 fires - ranging from house fires to forest and dry grass fires - and 37,000 rescue operations.

The department also achieved an average emergency response time of 7 minutes and 52 seconds, surpassing response times in many developed countries.

The Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II Academy for Civil Protection continues to play a pivotal role in training professionals in civil protection fields. Operated in collaboration with Al Balqa Applied University, the academy offers academic programmes at various levels, he added.

The Civil Defence College, established in 2006 under the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, provides diplomas in specialised areas such as first aid, firefighting, rescue techniques, and hazardous materials handling.

In 2024, the department conducted 129 simulated exercises, reflecting real-life and anticipated incident scenarios, in cooperation with other PSD formations.

Additionally, preventive awareness teams delivered 3,597 educational programmes, workshops, and brochures across schools, universities, and government institutions, reaching 200,000 citizens of all ages.