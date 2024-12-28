Kamal Adwan Hospital Out Of Service

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GAZA CITY, Gaza – Kamal Adwan Hospital is out of service following a raid and repeated since October. A statement on 28 December 2024, reads:

“World Organisation (WHO) is appalled by yesterday's raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital, which put the last major health facility in North Gaza out of service. The systematic dismantling of the health system and a siege for over 80 days on North Gaza puts the lives of the 75,000 Palestinians remaining in the area at risk.

Initial reports indicate that some areas of the hospital were burnt and severely damaged during the raid, including the laboratory, surgical unit, engineering and maintenance department, operations theatre, and the medical store. Earlier in the day, twelve patients and a female health staff were reportedly forced to evacuate to destroyed and non-functional Indonesian Hospital where it is not possible to provide any care, while the majority of the staff, stable patients and companions were moved to a nearby location. Additionally, some people were reportedly stripped and forced to walk toward southern Gaza. Over the last two months, the area around the hospital has remained highly volatile and attacks on the hospitals and on health workers have occurred almost daily. This week, bombardments in its vicinity reportedly killed 50 people, including five health workers from Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Kamal Adwan is now empty. Yesterday evening, the remaining 15 critical patients, 50 caregivers and 20 health workers were transferred to Indonesian Hospital, which lacks the necessary equipment and supplies to provide adequate care. The movement and treatment of these critical patients under such conditions pose grave risks to their survival. WHO is deeply concerned for their well-being, as well as for the Kamal Adwan Hospital director who has been reportedly detained during the raid. WHO lost contact with him since the raid began.

An urgent WHO mission to Indonesian Hospital is being planned for tomorrow to safely move patients to southern Gaza for continued care.

The raid on the Kamal Adwan hospital follows escalating restrictions on access and repeated attacks. Since early October 2024, WHO has verified at least 50 attacks on health on or near the hospital. Despite the increasingly dire needs for emergency and trauma services and supplies, only 10 out of 21 WHO missions to Kamal Adwan have been partially facilitated between early October and December. During these missions, 45 000 liters of fuel, medical supplies, blood, and food were delivered, and 114 patients along with 123 companions were transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital. But the deployment of international emergency medical teams has been repeatedly denied.

WHO and partners' efforts to sustain the hospitals' operations have been undone. With Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals entirely out of service, and Al-Awda Hospital barely able to function, and severely damaged due to recent airstrikes, the healthcare lifeline for those in North Gaza is reaching a breaking point.

WHO calls for urgently ensuring that hospitals in North Gaza can be supported to become functional again.

Hospitals have once again become battlegrounds, reminiscent of the destruction of the health system in Gaza City earlier this year.

“ Since October 2023, WHO has repeatedly issued urgent calls to protect health workers and hospitals as per international humanitarian law -yet these calls remain unheard. Health facilities, workers and patients are always off limits. They must be actively protected and never be attacked, nor used for military purposes. The principles of precaution, distinction and proportionality under International Humanitarian Law are absolute and always apply. ”

