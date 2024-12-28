New In 2025: Protecting More Workers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Here are just some of the new laws taking effect in 2025 that protect more workers:

Ending subminimum wages: SB 639 (enacted in 2021) by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) fully takes effect in January 2025, ensuring workers with disabilities earn at least the standard minimum wage by ending new subminimum-wage licenses and phasing out existing licenses. By guaranteeing fair pay, California affirms that every worker - regardless of ability - deserves dignity and equal treatment.

Safety during extreme weather: Farmworkers can now take needed sick leave during certain dangerous weather conditions, thanks to SB 1105 by Senator Steve Padilla (D-Chula Vista).

Event safety standards: AB 2738 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (now Member-elect of the U.S. House of Representatives) builds upon existing safety and training requirements for live events before the show starts - helping protect workers and audiences alike.

Fair treatment for freelancers: SB 988 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) guarantees freelancers written agreements and timely payment for work worth more than $250.

No unnecessary driver's license requirements: SB 1100 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) bars employers from requiring a driver's license unless driving is actually part of the job.

Addressing food & medical deserts: SB 1089 by Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles) requires grocery stores and pharmacies to provide advance notice to the community and workers before closures, helping to address food deserts that disproportionately affect low-income communities.

💪 Why it matters: Our workplaces, families, and communities are stronger when workers have protection from extreme weather, fair payment for their work, and time to prepare for workplace changes. These reforms help ensure essential services continue reliably while giving workers and their families the stability they deserve.

