NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Opens Up About Bell's Palsy Diagnosis

Two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy, a condition causing temporary weakness or paralysis of facial muscles.

Thomas, 63, shared the news during a recent appearance on former NBA coach Mark Jackson's Come And Talk 2 Me podcast, addressing questions about his health.“I've gotten a lot of love from people saying, 'Well, Isiah's sick. What is he going through?' I haven't really told anybody, but I've got Bell's palsy. That's why you see me like this,” he explained, referencing the drooping of his facial muscles.

Thomas expressed gratitude for the support he's received.“I appreciate the prayers and the love. That's what's happening with my mouth right now. I just wanted everyone to know.”

Later, during his return to NBA TV's pregame show, where he serves as an analyst, Thomas provided further reassurance to fans.“As you know, I got a little Bell's palsy,” he said.“I'm dealing with it. I'm showing up. I ain't taking off, but I just wanted everybody to know that I appreciate your prayers and thank you for everything. They said it's a temporary condition. It's gonna get better over time. But thank you for hanging with me.”

What is Bell's palsy?

Bell's palsy is a medical condition that causes sudden, temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face. This occurs due to inflammation or compression of the facial nerve (cranial nerve VII), which controls facial expressions, eyelid movements, and some other functions.

Symptoms

Sudden weakness or drooping of one side of the face

Difficulty closing the eye or smiling on the affected side

Drooling

Loss of sense of taste

Increased sensitivity to sound in one ear

Headache or pain around the jaw or ear

Causes

The exact cause of Bell's palsy is not always clear, but it is often linked to:

Viral infections (e.g., herpes simplex virus, which causes cold sores)

Inflammation or swelling of the facial nerve

Autoimmune responses

Is It Permanent?

In most cases, Bell's palsy is temporary. Symptoms typically begin to improve within a few weeks, and complete recovery is common within three to six months. However, some people may experience lingering weakness or other complications.

Isiah Thomas: A basketball legend

Isiah Thomas, born on April 30, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois, is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Known for his leadership, incredible court vision, and scoring ability, Thomas played 13 seasons in the NBA, primarily with the Detroit Pistons. Throughout his illustrious career, he achieved numerous accolades, solidifying his place as a basketball legend.

Early life and career

Thomas grew up in South Side of Chicago, where he developed his basketball skills. He attended the University of Indiana, where he played under legendary coach Bob Knight. His outstanding college performance earned him the No. 2 pick in the 1981 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.

NBA career

Thomas quickly became the cornerstone of the Pistons, known as the "Bad Boys" due to their physical and aggressive playing style. Despite standing only 6 feet tall, Thomas played with an intensity and confidence that made him one of the most feared players in the league.

During his career, Thomas led the Pistons to back-to-back NBA Championships in 1989 and 1990, earning the NBA Finals MVP in 1990. He was a 12-time NBA All-Star and was named to the All-NBA First Team three times. Known for his fierce competitive nature, Thomas was also recognized for his remarkable playmaking ability, leading the league in assists in 1985 and 1986.

Legacy and achievements

Isiah Thomas' career was marked by several key achievements:

NBA Championships: Two (1989, 1990)

NBA Finals MVP: 1990

12-time NBA All-Star

All-NBA First Team: Three times

NBA Hall of Fame: Inducted in 2000

After retiring from playing in 1994, Thomas transitioned to coaching and management. He served as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers and later became an executive for the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks.