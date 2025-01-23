GCC Chief Discusses Coop. With WEF Middle East Director

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi discussed with Director of the World Economic Forum for the Middle East and North Africa (WEF) Maroun Kairouz ways to improve cooperation.

The GCC Secretariat said in a statement on Thursday that the discussion took place on the sidelines of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting addressed key topics, including the WEF's work in the Middle East and North Africa region, ways to enhance the GCC Secretariat's participation in upcoming forums to achieve shared goals, and discussions on various regional and international issues of mutual interest, statement added.(end)

