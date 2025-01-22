ASCO Completes 1,088 Ship Repairs In 2024
Date
1/22/2025 10:10:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
In 2024, Azerbaijan Caspian shipping Company's (ASCO) ship
repair plants, "Zıgh" Ship Repair and construction plant (ZGTTZ)
and "Bibiheybat" Ship Repair Plant (BGTZ), carried out a total of
1,088 ship repairs, Azernews reports, citing the ASCO.
Of these, 870 were inter-trip navigation repairs, 8 were major
repairs, 20 were shipyard repairs, and 1 was a current repair.
ZGTTZ handled 899 of these repairs, while BGTZ completed 189,
including 27 ships from external organizations.
Over the past five years, ASCO's plants have completed 4,707
ship repairs, including 195 ships from foreign organizations. Ship
repairs follow the standards of relevant registry organizations and
international conventions, focusing on reducing environmental
impact. Notably, during 2018-2023, 558 ships' hulls were cleaned,
and 105 auxiliary engines and 16 main engines were replaced with
modern, eco-friendly models.
ASCO continues to enhance its infrastructure to improve repair
quality and speed. The introduction of the "Ship Repair Monitoring"
system has enabled electronic oversight of repair processes, from
planning spare parts to ensuring timely and budget-compliant work.
Additionally, the PM module of the SAP ERP system has optimized
ship repair and maintenance planning.
Committed to environmental protection and energy efficiency,
ASCO installed 162 solar panels on the roof of its BGTZ workshop in
2024, contributing to sustainable operations. ASCO's plants offer a
wide range of ship repair and marine engineering services, and
since 2017, ZGTTZ has expanded into shipbuilding, delivering five
small tugboats. A sixth tugboat is expected to be completed in
2025.
MENAFN22012025000195011045ID1109118154
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.