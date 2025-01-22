ASCO Completes 1,088 Ship Repairs In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In 2024, Azerbaijan Caspian Company's (ASCO) ship repair plants, "Zıgh" Ship Repair and (ZGTTZ) and "Bibiheybat" Ship Repair Plant (BGTZ), carried out a total of 1,088 ship repairs, Azernews reports, citing the ASCO.

Of these, 870 were inter-trip navigation repairs, 8 were major repairs, 20 were shipyard repairs, and 1 was a current repair. ZGTTZ handled 899 of these repairs, while BGTZ completed 189, including 27 ships from external organizations.

Over the past five years, ASCO's have completed 4,707 ship repairs, including 195 ships from foreign organizations. Ship repairs follow the standards of relevant registry organizations and international conventions, focusing on reducing environmental impact. Notably, during 2018-2023, 558 ships' hulls were cleaned, and 105 auxiliary engines and 16 main engines were replaced with modern, eco-friendly models.

ASCO continues to enhance its infrastructure to improve repair quality and speed. The introduction of the "Ship Repair Monitoring" system has enabled electronic oversight of repair processes, from planning spare parts to ensuring timely and budget-compliant work. Additionally, the PM module of the SAP ERP system has optimized ship repair and maintenance planning.

Committed to environmental protection and energy efficiency, ASCO installed 162 solar panels on the roof of its BGTZ workshop in 2024, contributing to sustainable operations. ASCO's plants offer a wide range of ship repair and marine engineering services, and since 2017, ZGTTZ has expanded into shipbuilding, delivering five small tugboats. A sixth tugboat is expected to be completed in 2025.