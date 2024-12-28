CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. Announces Significant Orders From Anker Innovations, Totaling Around USD 30 Million To 35 Million

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALIAN, China, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT ) ("CBAK Energy" or the "Company"), a leading of lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries and electric energy solutions in China, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nanjing CBAK New Energy Co., Ltd. ("Nanjing CBAK"), has secured substantial orders from Anker Innovations Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 300866, "Anker Innovations"),

one of the Chinese global intelligent hardware brand enterprises with the largest revenue scale. The Company has received orders in 2024 with a total value approximately between RMB 200 million and RMB 250 million, or around USD 30 million to USD 35 million.

Since 2022, Anker Innovations has consistently placed orders for battery cells, becoming CBAK Energy's Top 5 customer. The majority of these orders consist of Model 32140 large LFP cylindrical batteries, which are integral to Anker Innovations' portable power supply products, particularly those sold in the U.S. Looking ahead, the Company anticipates maintaining or exceeding the value of these significant orders we received in 2024 over the next year. Additionally, CBAK Energy and Anker Innovations are engaged in ongoing discussions about potential future collaborations, including but not limited to expanding capacity in overseas markets.

Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy, commented, "We are excited to have been added to Anker Innovations' qualified supplier list and to become their largest suppliers of LFP battery cells. This marks an important milestone in our partnership, and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship. With the growing demand for our products, we are fully committed to meeting these needs, and our manufacturing facilities are operating at full capacity. This reinforces our dedication to product quality and reliability, which we believe has earned us the trust of leading companies like Anker Innovations."

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT ) is a leading high-tech enterprise in

China

engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries and raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In

January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in

China

listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in

Dalian,

Nanjing

and Shaoxing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in

Dalian.

For more information, please visit

.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

