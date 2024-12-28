HSG Laser Opens New Manufacturing Facility In Jinan, China And Unveils 120Kw Laser Cutter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With an of USD 68.3 million, the Jinan facility was fully self-funded, highlighting HSG Laser's resilience and dedication to its customers. Positioned as one of 2024's largest laser cutting equipment production projects, it plays a critical role in achieving the company's ambitious goal of surpassing 10,000 units in annual global production capacity. Beyond meeting the growing global demand for advanced laser cutting solutions, the Jinan base contributes significantly to local employment and economic growth.

Adding to the excitement, the grand opening ceremony featured the debut of HSG Laser's groundbreaking 120kW ultra-high-power laser cutting machine. This revolutionary innovation sets a new industry benchmark with its exceptional performance and cutting-edge features. Designed with a specialized high-power machine bed, it minimizes deformation during high-power cutting, ensuring ultra-high brightness, outstanding efficiency, and remarkable stability. Delivering twice the brightness of 100kW models and a transmission distance of up to 40 meters, the 120kW laser is equipped with fourth-generation Yb-doped fiber technology and third-generation ultra-high-power transmission systems, guaranteeing stable energy output and superior beam quality.

The machine achieves unparalleled cutting speed, improving performance for thick metal sheets by 50% to 200%. Additionally, its advanced residual material system enhances production capacity by 200% and material utilization by 175%, significantly reducing costs and waste while promoting sustainable manufacturing practices.

HSG Laser's unwavering commitment to research and development continues to solidify its leadership in the metal shaping industry. By May 2024, the company had deployed over 25,000 units worldwide, earning the trust of customers across the globe. This success is built on internationally recognized R&D expertise, enabling the delivery of innovative, high-quality solutions. Backed by research partnerships in Japan, strong recognition in Europe and the Americas, and a growing global manufacturing network, HSG Laser remains dedicated to driving industrial innovation. The company looks forward to collaborating with global partners to redefine industry standards and shape the future of laser cutting technology.

