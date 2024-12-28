Kiev pupils demand professor be booted due to ‘hungry’ women comments

(MENAFN) Students at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev have called for the firing of professor Nikita Vasilenko following his controversial remarks about Ukrainian women. Vasilenko, a philology professor, was accused of promoting sexist views and aligning with pro-Russian rhetoric after suggesting that foreign peacekeepers could help "solve the demographic situation" in Ukraine. He controversially stated that Ukrainian women, whose husbands have been killed or injured in the war, were “hungry” and could be exploited by foreign men.



In response, the university’s student parliament announced a boycott of the administration, demanding the professor’s dismissal. They also called for measures to protect the academic community from individuals who undermine the national interests of Ukraine and the integrity of the journalistic profession. The students warned that they would escalate their actions if the administration failed to address the issue.



Ukrainian ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets condemned Vasilenko’s comments as “unethical” and called for a formal investigation into the professor's behavior, suggesting that competent authorities should be involved. Vasilenko was previously reprimanded earlier this year for similar allegations of sexism and pro-Russian sentiments.



