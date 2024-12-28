Russian Army Launches Nearly 400 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region
12/28/2024 2:11:29 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invading forces launched 397 strikes on 12 settlements in Ukraiine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Friday, December 27.
Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov reported the attacks on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy carried out an airstrike on Novodarivka. Some 237 UAVs of various types attacked Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Olhivske, Malynivka, and Novodarivka. Six MLRS attacks targeted Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka. As many as 153 artillery strikes hit Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, Olhivske, and Malynivka,” he wrote.
He said 13 reports were received regarding damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, no civilian casualties were reported.
