Pilots of the "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) aircraft fought to the very end to land the plane safely.

Azer this statement appeared in a report on the French portal "La Voix du Nord. " The authors of the report praise the high professionalism demonstrated by the Azerbaijani pilots.

The article notes that the crew of AZAL's flight number 8432 performed a true miracle by saving the lives of half of the passengers on board. Despite the failure of the hydraulic and navigation systems, they managed to cross the Caspian Sea and bring the plane to Aktau in 2 hours. The selflessness of Captain Igor Kishnyakin, pilot Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokume Aliyeva, who lost their lives in the crash, helped to reduce the scale of the tragedy.