High Praise For Azerbaijani Pilots' Professionalism And Selflessness In French Media
Date
12/28/2024 2:11:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
Pilots of the "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) aircraft fought to
the very end to land the plane safely.
Azer this statement appeared in a report on the
French portal "La Voix du Nord. " The authors of the report
praise the high professionalism demonstrated by the Azerbaijani
pilots.
The article notes that the crew of AZAL's flight number 8432
performed a true miracle by saving the lives of half of the
passengers on board. Despite the failure of the hydraulic and
navigation systems, they managed to cross the Caspian Sea and bring
the plane to Aktau in 2 hours. The selflessness of Captain Igor
Kishnyakin, pilot Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokume
Aliyeva, who lost their lives in the crash, helped to reduce the
scale of the tragedy.
MENAFN28122024000195011045ID1109036471
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.