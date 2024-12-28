Air Traffic Disrupted Snowfall Grounds 80% Of Flights At Srinagar Airport
Date
12/28/2024 2:09:15 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Flight operations at Srinagar airport have been severely impacted, with 80% of flights cancelled and the remaining 10% placed on standby, likely facing cancellation as well, officials said.
Srinagar Airport Director Javed Anjum confirmed that the ongoing snowfall has resulted in mass cancellations, with visibility remaining too low to permit landings despite a clear runway.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The snowfall has led to the cancellation of about 80% of flights. The remaining 10% are on standby and are also likely to be cancelled as visibility continues to remain low,” Anjum said, as per news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
He noted that flights operated by airlines such as Indigo, SpiceJet, and GoAir are among those cancelled.
Anjum added that if weather conditions improve later in the day, there is a possibility for the remaining flights to resume, but this will entirely depend on improved visibility.
Read Also
Major Power Outage In Kashmir After Snowfall, Restoration Work Underway: CM Omar
Six Stranded In Snowfall On Mughal Road Rescued
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28122024000215011059ID1109036459
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.