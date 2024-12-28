Air Traffic Disrupted Snowfall Grounds 80% Of Flights At Srinagar Airport

Srinagar Airport Director Javed Anjum confirmed that the ongoing snowfall has resulted in mass cancellations, with visibility remaining too low to permit landings despite a clear runway.

“The snowfall has led to the cancellation of about 80% of flights. The remaining 10% are on standby and are also likely to be cancelled as visibility continues to remain low,” Anjum said, as per news agency KNO.

He noted that flights operated by airlines such as Indigo, SpiceJet, and GoAir are among those cancelled.

Anjum added that if weather conditions improve later in the day, there is a possibility for the remaining flights to resume, but this will entirely depend on improved visibility.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now