Air Traffic Disrupted Snowfall Grounds 80% Of Flights At Srinagar Airport


12/28/2024 2:09:15 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Flight operations at Srinagar airport have been severely impacted, with 80% of flights cancelled and the remaining 10% placed on standby, likely facing cancellation as well, officials said.

Srinagar Airport Director Javed Anjum confirmed that the ongoing snowfall has resulted in mass cancellations, with visibility remaining too low to permit landings despite a clear runway.

“The snowfall has led to the cancellation of about 80% of flights. The remaining 10% are on standby and are also likely to be cancelled as visibility continues to remain low,” Anjum said, as per news agency KNO.

He noted that flights operated by airlines such as Indigo, SpiceJet, and GoAir are among those cancelled.

Anjum added that if weather conditions improve later in the day, there is a possibility for the remaining flights to resume, but this will entirely depend on improved visibility.

