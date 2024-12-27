Voll Retained As Molineux Ruled Out Of Women’S Ashes Due To Left Knee Injury

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Dec 28 (IANS) Batter Georgia Voll retains her place in Australia's squads for next month's Women's Ashes, but left-arm spin all-rounder Sophie Molineux has been ruled out due to a left knee injury needing surgery.

Sophie had missed Australia's ODI tour of New Zealand with a knee complaint, an issue which flared up during their 3-0 home series win over India.“Sophie Molineux will undergo left knee surgery next month, following that we will provide further updates on an anticipated return date,” said Kate Beerworth, Australian women's team physiotherapist.

Australia's spin-bowling department duties will be handled by off-spin all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and leg-spinners Georgia Wareham and Alana King, with no room still for left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen.

The Australia squad features 13 players for the opening three ODIs, with all-rounder Grace Harris to join the side for the following three T20Is. Australia will name its Test squad ahead of the historic Day-Night Test match at the MCG, starting on January 30 - the first of its kind at the venue and the first women's Test match at the MCG since 1948-49.

Georgia's retention in the squad comes after she made a stunning start to her international career against India, with 173 runs in three matches, including a century at Brisbane, when she filled in for injured skipper Alyssa Healy, who has since returned as a pure batter.

“We're pleased with how the side performed in recent series against India and New Zealand and are confident we have a balanced squad capable of retaining the Ashes. It was pleasing to see Alyssa Healy return to action against New Zealand and looked in good touch, along with a number of batters continuing their strong form on from the recent series against India.”

“Whilst Georgia Voll didn't play against New Zealand, she's made a brilliant start to her international career and will be a strong option with the bat if required in her debut Ashes series.”

“The bowling group provides plenty of variety which will be important against a strong England batting line up. The Ashes is always a fierce contest with the top two ranked teams in the world going head-to-head and this series will be no different,” said Shawn Flegler, Cricket Australia's Head of Performance (Women's Cricket) and National Selector.

In the multi-format Women's Ashes series, teams are awarded two points for each ODI and T20I win, while a Test win is worth four points. If a match is drawn, the points are shared. The team that accumulates the most points at the end of the series will be awarded the Ashes. Australia has held the Ashes since retaining the trophy in 2015.

The upcoming Women's Ashes will begin with three ODIs in Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart from January 11-16. It is followed by three T20Is taking place in Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide from January 20-25, before the four-day Test happens from January 30 to February 2 at the MCG.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll and Georgia Wareham.