Journalist From Odesa Region Andrii Androsovych Killed In Action

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andrii Androsovych, 39-year-old cameraman for the Television of the Community from the town of Yuzhne, was killed in action.

This was reported by the National Union of Journalists of Ukrain (NUJU), according to Ukrinform.

"He had the call sign Operator... The NUJU expresses deep condolences to the family and colleagues of Andrii Androsovych – cameraman for the Television of the Community channel (Yuzhne, Odesa region), who died defending Ukraine," the statement reads.

Andrii Androsovych joined the of Ukraine in the fall of 2022, receiving the call sign Operator. He served as a cameraman for the unmanned aerial systems unit.

Andrii died on December 18 in a hospital from severe injuries sustained during a combat mission in Sumy region.

The fallen defender is survived by his parents, Oleksandr and Alla, his grandmother Maria, who live in Zhovti Vody, as well as his wife Svitlana and two sons – Illia and Mykhailo.

As reported by Ukrinform, another journalist and director from Kherson, Anton Kolomiiets, was also killed at the front.