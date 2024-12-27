China Curbs US Companies Over Arms Sales To Taiwan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- China has slapped curbs on seven American companies against backdrop of arms sales to Taiwan.

The Chinese television station, CCTV, reported on Friday that the sanctions include freezing any assets of these companies in China, adding that Chinese organizations and individuals are barred from dealing with these firms.

The seven companies are Insitu Inc., Hudson Technologies Co., Saronic Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Canada, Raytheon Australia, Aerkomm and Oceaneering International Inc., according to a statement by the Foreign statement said, adding that senior executives of the companies are also sanctioned.

The White House declared on Friday allocating military shipment worth USD 571 million for Taiwan. Moreover, the Pentagon approved sales of arms valued at USD 295 million for the island country.

The US has made 19 arms deals for Taiwan since Joe Biden took office as president of the nation four years ago. (end)

slq











MENAFN27122024000071011013ID1109035615