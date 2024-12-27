Firm Foundation Treatment Center Earns Prestigious Joint Commission Seal Of Approval

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Firm Foundation Center, a Christ-centered, evidence-based treatment facility dedicated to helping men 18 and older overcome substance use and co-occurring mental disorders, proudly announces it has earned the Joint Commission's Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Accreditation. This prestigious recognition underscores the center's unwavering commitment to providing safe, high-quality care.

The Joint Commission's Seal of Approval is a symbol of excellence recognized nationwide as a benchmark for quality. To earn this accreditation, Firm Foundation Treatment Center underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review. During the evaluation, compliance with behavioral health care standards related to patient care, treatment protocols, safety, and organizational leadership was thoroughly assessed.

“We are honored to receive the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission,” said Brian Aicher, CEO, of Firm Foundation Treatment Center.“This achievement reflects our team's dedication to fostering an environment of healing and hope for the men we serve. It is a testament to our commitment to evidence-based treatment, faith-centered support, and the highest standards of care.”

Firm Foundation Treatment Center offers a comprehensive range of treatment modalities, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), motivational interviewing, relapse prevention, family systems therapy, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and art therapy. Levels of care include Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), and Outpatient Program (OP). These programs are designed to meet the unique needs of each individual, offering a tailored approach to lasting recovery.

Located in the heart of Woodstock, GA, Firm Foundation Treatment Center is more than just a treatment facility. It is a community rooted in faith, providing a safe and supportive environment where men can rebuild their lives on a strong foundation. The Joint Commission accreditation reaffirms the center's dedication to delivering effective, compassionate, and ethical care.

For more information about Firm Foundation Treatment Center and its programs, visit .

About Firm Foundation Treatment CenterFirm Foundation Treatment Center is a Christ-centered behavioral health facility located in Woodstock, GA. Specializing in evidence-based treatment for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders, the center is dedicated to helping men build a strong foundation for lasting recovery. By integrating faith, therapy, and community, Firm Foundation provides a pathway to healing and hope.

