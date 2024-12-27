(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces are experiencing a shortage of tanks.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated on television by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn.

“According to reports, two enemy T-64 tanks were damaged in the Vremivsk direction over the past day. This suggests that this is the main battle tank of the there. There are not many such models left in Russia from the Soviet Union, so we can conclude that Russia is already assembling these tanks wherever it can find them,” the spokesman said.

According to him, there were somewhat fewer attacks in the Vremivsk sector, but they were no less fierce than in the previous days. In particular, the occupants are trying to conduct assault operations with small groups of infantry supported by military equipment, tanks, aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.

“As for the Prydniprovskyi or Kherson sector, the enemy continues to conduct assault operations and shelling there. Over the past day, they continued to try to land on Kozatsky Island, but failed, suffered losses and failed to land. It suffered losses in equipment, in particular, in boats, watercraft and personnel,” the spokesman added.

He noted that the Russian army continues to actively conduct air and engineering reconnaissance at the Orikhiv and Huliaypillia directions. It is also preparing assault groups to intensify assault operations, shelling and attacks on civilian infrastructure and settlements located near the line of contact in the near future.

Voloshyn informed that in total, almost 150 Russian servicemen, several pieces of equipment and tanks were killed in the south of the frontline over the past day.

As reported by Ukrinform, 171 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front yesterday, December 26.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine