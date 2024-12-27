2025 Will Be No Less Transformative In Its Own Way For Air India: CEO Campbell Wilson

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The coming year will be no less transformative in its own way for Air India and we will elevate the national carrier even higher, Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India, said on Friday.

In a post, he said that So 2024 was a transformative year for Air India and Indian in many ways.

According to him, 2025 will see progress on many more key initiatives, such as refitting widebody and remaining narrowbody aircraft with new seats and services, further elevating Air India's service standards, raising the bar on what we consider“good”, and more consistently delivering to those new expectations.

“We will also strengthen and tighten our practices and processes so that we are not just consistent, we are also efficient and, ultimately, profitable,” said the Air India CEO.

2024 saw the realisation of some of the most significant milestones in the carrier's transformation journey.

“Not least the completion of our two major mergers, of Air India Express with Air Asia India and of Air India with Vistara, which were done in record time and which position us the fourth largest business, by revenue, in the Tata Group,” Wilson wrote.

Combined, 30,000 Air Indians now operate 300 aircraft across both brands, flying over 60 million customers annually to more than 100 destinations in India and around the world.

“We introduced India's first A350 aircraft into service, added another 100 aircraft to our already-huge orderbook, inaugurated our new Training Academy in Gurugram, broke ground on our new maintenance base in Bengaluru and committed to a new 34-aircraft Flight School in Amravati,” the Air India CEO emphasised.

The airline deployed new websites, new uniforms, new inflight serviceware and improved catering, and started receiving significant external awards for our service, technology and entertainment systems.

“Our frequent flyer programme was completely revamped and renamed, new revenue management systems and fare families were deployed in both Air India and Air India Express, and new and improved customer call centres were inaugurated,” he mentioned.

Air India also restructured its network to ensure that the best aircraft serve key routes, including domestic metro-metros and flagship destinations such as London Heathrow and New York.

“We added 100 more aircraft to our already-huge orderbook and, by no means least, we completed the move into our Vatika campus, which now accommodates around 4,000 people hailing from all airlines and backgrounds,” said Wilson.

“We will be working hard in 2025, with you, to embed this deeply into our DNA,” he added.