Schizophrenia Drug Market Forecast To 2031: The Entry Of Adjunctive Therapies To Shape The Schizophrenia Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) While outlook for schizophrenia management made headway, opportunities remain to improve patient outcomes.

This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the schizophrenia market through 2031.

The global schizophrenia marketplace is forecast to experience steady growth during the forecast period. This growth will be driven primarily by the launch of five adjunctive therapies that are designed to be used in combination with the other marketed antipsychotics. These include Neurocrine Biosciences' Ingrezza (valbenazine) and NBI-1117568, Bristol Myers Squibb's Cobenfy (trospium chloride + xanomeline), and Boehringer Ingelheim's Iclepertin/BI-425809. Although the majority of the therapies that are already in the market are genericized, patent expiries of long-acting injectable (LAI) atypical antipsychotics such as Abilify Maintena and Aristada are expected to curtail market growth.

This model covers the market forecast for schizophrenia marketed therapies and late-stage pipeline candidates.

Overview of Schizophrenia, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized schizophrenia therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2021 to 2031.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the schizophrenia therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for schizophrenia treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled. Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global schizophrenia therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Schizophrenia: Executive Summary

1.1 The schizophrenia market will grow to $17 billion.

1.2 Key players will struggle to maintain their competitive position.

1.3 While outlook for schizophrenia management made headway, opportunities remain to improve patient outcomes.

1.4 The entry of adjunctive therapies will shape the schizophrenia market.

1.5 What do physicians think?

2 Introduction

3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or Staging Systems

4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities.

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 7MM forecast methodology.

4.4.1 Sources used.

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods.

4.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: 12-month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia.

4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Schizophrenia (2021-31)

4.5.1 12-Month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia

4.5.2 12-Month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia

4.5.3 Age-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia.

4.5.4 Sex-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia.

4.6 Discussion

5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis overview

5.2 Treatment overview

5.3 Non-pharmacological management of schizophrenia

6 Competitive Assessment

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Development of therapies to target cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia

7.3 Development of therapies to target negative symptoms.

7.4 Development of therapies for treatment-resistant patients

7.5 Improved patient insight and adherence to treatment

8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Reformulations and innovative drug delivery systems

8.1.2 Novel MOAs

8.1.3 Development of adjunctive therapies

8.1.4 Digital therapeutics

8.2 Clinical trial design

8.2.1 Clinical endpoints

8.2.2 Patient Recruitment

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Assessment

11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends

12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global Markets

12.2 US

12.3 5EU

12.4 Japan

Alexza Pharmaceuticals

Alkermes

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Biogen Inc

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Gedeon Richter

Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals

Indivior

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi

Lundbeck

Luye Pharma Group

Lyndra Therapeutics Inc.

MedinCell

Merck & Co

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Inc

Sumitomo Dainippon

Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

