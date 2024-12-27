Egypt, Norway: Uniting Gaza, West Bank Urgent

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Norway stressed on Friday the importance of uniting the Gaza Strip and the West under the Palestinian authority, to reinforce Palestine and its 1967 borders in East Jerusalem under international and UN decrees.

This came in a joint statement by Egypt and Norway, following up what was agreed upon during Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi's visit to Oslo, Norway, this month, said Egypt's Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Mohammed Al-Shenawy.

The two countries, during Sisi's visit with Norway Prime Jonas Gahr Store, expressed deep concern over the situation in the Middle East, mainly the immense suffering of civilians and urgent humanitarian needs.

They also stressed over the Israeli occupation's obstruction of UNRWA efforts to provide aid, including recent Knesset legislation that could hamper efforts in the West Bank and Gaza.

They denounced all international and humanitarian violations committed by the Israeli occupation, and agreed on an "immediate" and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the release of all prisoners and hostages.

Both countries called for the end of the occupation of Palestinian lands in Gaza and the West Bank, and implementing the two-state solution for stability in the region.

Egypt and Norway have had close bilateral cooperative relations since 1936, and today they reaffirmed their commitment to develop relations between the two countries. (end)

