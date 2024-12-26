عربي


Israeli Occupation Airstrike On Residential Tower In Gaza, Kills 50 Civilians


12/26/2024 7:08:37 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- At least 50 Palestinian civilians, including five medical personnel, were killed in an Israeli Occupation airstrike on a residential tower adjacent to Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beitlahia, northern Gaza, Thursday evening, according to the health authorities in the Strip.
In a press statement, the health authorities in Gaza said among killed medical personnel were a pediatrician and two laboratory technicians.
It added that two other paramedics were killed near the hospital in another shelling, and their bodies are still lying in the street.
It called on the international community to intervene urgently to protect civilians and health workers in the Strip.
Earlier, the health authorities in Gaza announced the death of four newborn babies due to the severe cold wave that the Strip witnessed in the past 72 hours. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

