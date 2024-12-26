Best Foot Forward Continues Its Steady Rapid Growth Bringing On Two New Managers To Expand Firm's Breadth And Reach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rosalynn LeNoir Appointed as Manager of West Region Business Development and Ben Chocron Joins as Director of Client and Project Management

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Best Foot Forward (BFF), a management resource firm specializing in assisting health plans effectively engage with their members, announced today the hiring of two new executives that will expand the firm's reach into the West as well as enhance project management operations and strengthen client relationships.

Rosalynn LeNoir comes onboard as the new West Region Business Developer Manager, where she will be instrumental in driving growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and enhancing BFF's market presence across the Western United States.

Rosalynn's career spans over 25 years, during which, she has developed expertise in sales, business development, project management, workforce solutions, education, and professional development. She holds a Master's degree from Washington University in St. Louis, along with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and certificates in Women's Studies and Theology from St. Louis University.

Ben Chocron joins BFF as its new Director of Client & Project Management. Ben is an experienced healthcare professional with over 18 years of experience, specializing in Project Management Office (PMO) operations. Throughout his career, Ben has excelled in rebuilding, rebranding, and launching PMOs from the ground up. His strategic approach to PMO maturity and efficient growth has made him a recognized leader in the field.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to have these two exceptional managers join our BFF family,” explains BFF co-Founder Byron Dennis.“Passionate about collaboration, Rosalynn excels at identifying and implementing strategic initiatives to address complex business challenges. She is dedicated to understanding client needs and crafting tailored solutions to deliver outstanding service and results. We are confident that Rosalynn's leadership will drive significant growth and success in the West Region. And with Ben's extensive background in project and client management; he's the perfect fit to contribute to the growth of his department and help further develop and advance BFF employees.”

Rich Dudley, BFF's other co-Founder, is equally excited about the new additions and looks forward to the continued success and growth they will each bring to the company.“Rosalynn is known for her unwavering commitment to professionalism and exceptional service, and with Ben's wealth of knowledge in PMO operations and his commitment to leveraging industry best practices will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver top-tier services to our clients. Both their leadership and expertise will play critical roles in helping BFF continue to grow and develop as a company.”

“A firm believer in leveraging industry best practices”, Ben says he is“dedicated to ensuring steady, efficient, and scalable growth in every project he oversees.” In addition to his relevant project management certifications, Ben focuses on the practical application of these skills to achieve tangible results for the business and its clients.

“I am excited to join BFF and see what the future brings,” said Rosalynn LeNoir.“The company's dedication to giving top-tier health plan solutions aligns perfectly with my professional values, and I am eager to contribute to its continued growth and success in the West Region.”

Best Foot Forward's mission is to assist health care organizations and government-insurance payors to first locate, re-establish contact, and then connect them to their new or with their hard-to-reach, high-utilization, or target-risk group members. BFF is known within the health management industry for having a best-in-class success rate of 50% in engaging with what is referred to as 'Unable to Contact' members.

ABOUT BFF

Best Foot Forward (BFF), a certified minority-owned and HITRUST-certified business, is headquartered in South Florida, with offices in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Georgia. BFF's mission is to provide integrated programs using insight-driven solutions that focus on delivering a clear process to connect, communicate, and assist managed care members and plan providers.

