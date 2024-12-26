Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away: AIIMS Releases Statement On Former PM's Demise, Cites 'Sudden Loss Of Consciousness'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Minutes after the news of former Prime Dr Manmohan Singh's demise on Thursday, the Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences released an official statement, stating despite all their efforts, he was declared dead at 9:51pm.

Ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to the emergency department of the hospital at 8:06pm on Thursday.

“Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51pm," News18 quoted AIIMS statement, which added, "With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India. Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92."

The statement further added that the former PM was being treated for age-related illnesses and“had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024".

Before the former PM was brought to the hospital, measures were taken to revive him started at home. His office stated that the former PM was facing“extreme breathlessness".

All government programs for tomorrow cancelled:

According to government sources, quoted by ANI, all the government programs scheduled for 27 December are to be cancelled . Also, national mourning of seven days are to be declared.

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites to be conducted with full state honours.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has declared a government holiday on 27 December and also announced a seven-day mourning after the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Condolence messages pour is:

After former PM Manmohan Singh's demise at 92 years, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on X.

She wrote,“Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy. He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility. His passing is a great loss to all of us. I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed his condolences and wrote on X,“Deeply pained to learn about the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, former Prime Minister and a distinguished economist who transformed India's economic landscape. A Padma Vibhushan awardee and architect of India's economic liberalisation in 1991, he boldly steered our nation through a critical transition, opening new pathways for growth and prosperity.”

“As the Vice-President of India, I had the privilege to engage in meaningful, insightful interactions with Dr. Singh at his residence. His profound understanding of economy, gentle demeanor and unwavering commitment to India's progress will forever be etched in my memory. In Dr. Singh's passing, India has lost a leader of towering intellect and a statesman par excellence. His legacy will forever guide Bharat's growth trajectory. My heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers in this difficult hour,” he concluded.

PM Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences . He took to X and wrote, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives."

He added,“Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, his friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti.”

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition at Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also expressed his condolences . He wrote,“Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride.”

A noted economist, the Dr Manmohan Singh served as India's Prime Minister for two consecutive terms, from 2004 to 2014, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's governance and economy.

With agency inputs.