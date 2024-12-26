Harassment Of Kashmiri Shawl Sellers In Himachal Worrying: Mehbooba Mufti

“Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur District are facing harassment, assault, and threats from right-wing groups. Despite proper documents, they're being barred from doing business and evicted,” Mufti said in a post on X.

The former chief of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said it was the third such incident of its kind to come to notice and highlighted a“worrying pattern of targeted violence”.

“This othering of kashmiris will alienate them further. I urge @OmarAbdullah and @SukhuSukhvinder to intervene and ensure a safe environment for these traders,” she said.

The PDP president also condemned the lathi-charge on locals in Katra who were protesting against a proposed ropeway project for the Vaishnodevi pilgrimage.

“The unwarranted crackdown on the Sangarsh Samiti has resulted in the arrest of 18 of its members,” she said.

Mufti said the“trend” of converting sacred sites into tourist destinations must be stopped as it not only threatens the livelihood of thousands but also disrespects the spiritual purpose and cultural importance of these sites.

“Urge the authorities to reconsider the project and release the persons arrested,” she added.

Apni Party President

Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also expressed his deep concern over reports suggesting that Kashmir shawl vendors are continuously facing harassment and threats from local miscreants in some parts of Himachal. He urged the J&K authorities to take up this issue with the authorities in Himachal Pradesh to ensure the safety of Kashmiri vendors and their businesses there.

Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari wrote on his X handle:“I have been informed that Kashmiri shawl vendors and street hawkers in Himachal Pradesh are continuously facing harassment and threats from some local miscreants. They are being asked to leave the place and return home. Even their landlords are being pressured to evict their Kashmiri tenants.”

He further said,“It is the responsibility of the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to take up this issue with their counterparts in Himachal to ensure the safety of Kashmiri vendors there.”

“These are poor people earning their livelihood. Some of them have been going there for the past two to three decades and have established a customer network. Their livelihood must be protected,” Bukhari added.

Notably, the issue has sparked widespread condemnation, with many on social media calling for stringent action against those responsible. However, there has been no immediate response from the Himachal Pradesh government regarding the allegations.

It is pertinent to mention a video had surfaced last month on social media, showing a lady warning two Kashmiri shawl sellers against trading their wares in the state. However, she later apologized, but the incident led to widespread outrage.

Meanwhile, following the fresh incident of alleged harassment and threats to Kashmiri Shawl sellers, many on social media have termed the plight of the Kashmiri shawl sellers as yet another example of the challenges faced by Kashmiris operating outside their home region.

Omar Abdullah takes up issue with Himachal CM Sukhu

ammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah On Thursday took up the issue of alleged harassment of Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh with his counterpart there, the ruling National Conference (NC) said here.

In a post on X, the NC said the Jammu and Kashmir government“is fully seized of this serious matter”.

“Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken up the issue with the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, and the CM's office is in ongoing communication with the administration in Bilaspur to address the situation,” the party said.

