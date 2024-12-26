'There Is Nothing To Discuss, The Panama Canal Is Panamanian,' Mulino Tells Trump

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Trump Christmas Message from his Truth Social Platform:

“Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in“repair” money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about“anything.” Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens' Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World. Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!”

Mulino reacted to Trump's Christmas message....“There are no Chinese soldiers in the Panama Canal, for the love of God. The world is free to visit the Panama Canal,” the Panamanian president responded.





The President of the Republic,

José Raúl Mulino, sent a message to the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, that there is no possibility of modifying the reality of the

Panama Canal.“There is no possibility, for this president, of saying anything that seeks to rethink the legal-political reality of the Panama Canal

in Panamanian hands. If there is an intention to talk: well, there is nothing to talk about.

The Canal is Panamanian, period,” said Mulino this Thursday, December 26, 2024, at his usual press conference.

The Panamanian president also denied Trump's accusations about Panama's alleged inability to guarantee the safe transit of ships through the interoceanic waterway. He assured that traffic has never been interrupted, except during the US invasion on December 31, 1989.



The President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, continues with his messages against Panama and the administration of the Panama Canal, while announcing the ambassador who will represent the northern nation in Panamanian territory. “I am pleased to announce that Kevin Marino Cabrera, pictured below, will serve as United States Ambassador to the Republic of Panama, a country that is ripping us off on the Panama Canal beyond our wildest dreams,” Trump posted on the social media site Truth. Marino Cabrera responded to his appointment by thanking Trump:“I am honored and grateful for your nomination to serve as the United States Ambassador to Panama.” Trump, who will assume the presidency for the second time on January 20, 2025, described Kevin Marino Cabrera as a fierce defender of the“America First” principles. He recalled that the ambassador-designate has held important positions as commissioner of Miami-Dade County (Florida) and vice president of the International Trade Consortium. Since last weekend, Trump has said that the treatment the United States receives for using the Panama Canal is unfair and complained about“exorbitant” tariffs, threatening to demand their“return” if“moral and legal” principles are not respected.

Argentine journalist and writer

Andrés Oppenheimer, a columnist for

El Nuevo Herald, believes that Trump uses threats as a constant negotiating tactic with other countries and could be his strategy to keep his political base energized.

In recent weeks he has spoken of the possible annexation of

Canada

as the 51st state of the United States and the purchase of

Greenland.

“Populist demagogues such as Trump often concoct conflicts with real or imagined enemies to wrap themselves in the flag and present themselves as saviors of their country.

Oppenheimer stresses that there does not seem to be much to negotiate with Panama.

The biggest point of friction between the two countries at the moment is the flow of migrants through the Darien jungle. This year, approximately 300,000 migrants have crossed that region on their way to the United States.

