Whether it's the warmth of holiday gatherings or the grandeur of wedding festivities, finding the perfect gift is now easier than ever. With the Red Bow Collection, Amaltas offers an exquisite selection of versatile and meaningful lab diamond jewelry pieces. Designed to celebrate connections and create cherished memories, the collection includes delicate earrings, dainty pendants, and chic rings-ensuring there's something for everyone on your list.



Launching on 23rd December, this new range brings the luxury of lab-grown diamonds within reach, with prices starting at just ₹5,000.“At Amaltas, we believe that every celebration deserves a sparkle,” said the brand's spokesperson .“With the Red Bow Collection, we're making it easy to gift diamonds that resonate with love, beauty, and sustainability this Christmas and wedding season."



Sustainability Meets Elegance Amaltas remains committed to crafting jewelry that's as ethical as it is exquisite, using only lab-grown diamonds. This ensures that every piece from the Red Bow Collection is not just a symbol of timeless beauty but also a testament to sustainable luxury.



To celebrate the launch, Amaltas rolled out a spectacular guerilla marketing campaign that turned heads and stole hearts across Delhi NCR. A giant ring box adorned with a vibrant red bow was mounted on a sleek red Audi convertible, creating a striking representation of the collection's theme- gifts that are simple, classic and wrapped with love.



On 21st December the marketing activation was rolled out at iconic locales like Connaught Place, Khan Market, GK's M Block Market, Select Citywalk, CyberHub, and Galleria Market. This bold display captivated passersby, many of whom captured and shared the moment on social media, amplifying the campaign's reach and reinforcing Amaltas' ethos of modern sophistication.



“The giant ring box on the red Audi was a direct nod to the collection's theme, a perfect gift wrapped with love and excitement,” said Yasha Singh, spokesperson of Amaltas .“The campaign not only captured imaginations but also significantly boosted brand awareness, marking the launch as a citywide celebration.”



Discover the Red Bow Collection Now available at , the Red Bow Collection offers a curated selection of elegant and timeless diamond jewelry, making every moment truly unforgettable. This season, let Amaltas add a touch of sparkle to your celebrations with gifts that shimmer with meaning and purpose.



Amaltas is a luxury lab diamond jewelry brand dedicated to crafting exquisite designs that combine modern aesthetics with timeless craftsmanship. Known for its commitment to sustainability and quality, Amaltas continues to redefine the jewelry experience for today's discerning consumer.





For more information, visit or follow us on Instagram @amaltas