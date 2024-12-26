Fresh Cut Wax Unveils 'Beats And Rhymes EP': A Dream Realized

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- The Five1HeroALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Over the course of the pandemic, Fresh Cut Wax LLC was born-a dream company combining a passion for with a long-held vision for empowering independent artists. Today, Fresh Cut Wax proudly announces the release of the Beats and Rhymes EP, a pinnacle achievement featuring some of the underground hip-hop scene's most revered emcees. Listen here:The Vision Behind the BeatsOriginally conceived as a 10-track album paying homage to the raw energy of '90s hip-hop compilations, Beats and Rhymes sought to feature a lineup of iconic underground emcees. With dark, intense beats and commanding lyrical performances, the project reflects Fresh Cut Wax founder the Five1Hero 's lifelong love for hip-hop."I wanted this album to be a tribute to the gritty, raw energy of old-school compilations," says Hero. "To have Eligh, probably my favorite rapper of all time, be part of this project is beyond a dream come true."The Artists and Tracks.val vicious: Representing the powerful voice of female emcees, Val Vicious shines on "Clouded,".Eligh: A legend in the underground hip-hop scene, Eligh brings his signature style to the project, solidifying its authentic roots..Micwise: A consistent collaborator across Fresh Cut Wax projects, Micwise delivers intricate rhymes that weave seamlessly into the EP's dark, moody beats.A Shift in FocusWhile the original vision for Beats and Rhymes included a 10-track album, The Five1Hero;'s attention turned to the Apex Predator EP by Renegades Worldwide (available here: ). The time and financial demands of independent production led to the decision to release a 3-track EP as the first installment of the Beats and Rhymes series, with plans to continue the project in 2025."This EP is just the beginning," says The Five1Hero. "The three tracks encapsulate the dark, cohesive spirit of the original vision while leaving room for growth and evolution in the next phase."#BeatsAndRhymes #FreshCutWax #IndependentArtists #UndergroundHipHop #NewMusicRelease

