In France, start of construction of three photovoltaic projects

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in energy, launches construction of three new solar power in the south of France with a total capacity of 25.1 megawatts

The first project involves the construction of a photovoltaic park with a total output of 10.7 megawatts. The project is located on a 15-hectare agricultural wasteland. The choice of a specific for the structures supporting the solar panels with trackers1 and the implementation of an appropriate irrigation system will enable farming activities to resume.

The other two projects, with capacities of 8.2 megawatts and 6.2 megawatts respectively, are solar farms with fixed structures.

In total, the production of the three projects represents the annual electricity consumption of more than 18,000 inhabitants and will prevent the emission of 7,500 tonnes of CO 2 .

“With a capacity of 461 megawatts in operation and under construction, Voltalia is a major player in renewable energy in mainland France and French Guiana. In addition, Voltalia is developing a pipeline of more than two gigawatts of future projects in the country”, said Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

