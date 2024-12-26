PM Modi Lauds 'Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award'-Winning Children, Interacts With Awardees

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in the Veer Baal Diwas programme here at Bharat Mandapam, during which he lauded the 17 children who were conferred with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award in the fields of bravery, innovation, science and technology, sports and arts, and also interacted with them.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted a and wrote: "A very special interaction with those youngsters who have been conferred the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award. I congratulate all the youngsters awarded and also wish them the very best for their future endeavours."

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the 3rd Veer Baal Diwas, PM Modi said the government had started the Veer Baal diwas in memory of the unparalleled bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades.

He added that this day had now become a festival of national inspiration for crores of Indians. He added this day had worked to inspire many children and youth with indomitable courage, the PMO said in a statement.

The Prime Minister said that "today's awardees symbolised the capability of the children and youth of India to excel in various fields".

The Prime Minister paid his tributes to the Gurus and the brave Sahibzades on the occasion and also congratulated the awardees and their families.

Recalling the sacrifice of the brave Sahibzades, PM Modi said it was imperative for today's youth to know about their saga of bravery and, therefore, it was important to recall those events too.

He added that it was over three centuries ago on this day that the courageous Sahibzades had sacrificed their lives at tender ages. The Prime Minister noted that despite the tender ages of Sahib Zorawar Singh and Sahib Fateh Singh, their courage knew no bounds.

PM Modi said that the Sahibzades rejected all the temptations of the Mughal Sultanate, endured all the atrocities and chose to embrace the death sentence ordered by Wazir Khan with utmost bravery.

The Prime Minister said the Sahibzadas reminded him of the valor of Guru Arjan Dev, Guru Tegh Bahadur, and Guru Gobind Singh and this bravery was the spiritual strength of our faith. He added that the Sahibzadas chose to sacrifice their lives but never wavered from the path of faith.

PM Modi emphasised that Veer Bal Diwas teaches us that no matter how difficult the circumstances, nothing is greater than the nation and national interest. He said: "Every act done for the country is an act of bravery and every child and youth living for the country is a Veer Balak."

"This year's Veer Bal Diwas is even more special as it marks the 75th year of the establishment of the Indian Republic and our Constitution," said the Prime Minister.

He emphasized that in this 75th year of Indian Constitution, every citizen of the country is drawing inspiration from the brave Sahibzadas to work for the unity and integrity of the nation.

“Veer Bal Diwas fills us with inspiration and motivates us for new resolutions”, remarked the Prime Minister.

Remarking that every era gave the youth of a country the opportunity to change its destiny, PM Modi highlighted that during the freedom struggle, Indian youth broke the arrogance of foreign rule and achieved their goals while today, the youth have the goal of a developed India.

Veer Baal Diwas is a nationwide celebration honouring children as the foundation of India's future. At the event, PM Modi also launched 'Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan'. The programme aims at improving the nutritional outcomes and well-being by strengthening implementation of nutrition-related services and by ensuring active community participation.

Awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) were also present during the programme.