Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (December 26-28, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the year comes to a round out, this last weekend of 2024 in Qatar will go out with a bang. Take your family out for a nice picnic or hang out with your friends as you enjoy the refreshing winter weather.

The Peninsula has gathered some family-friendly activities you can enjoy during this weekend!

Voyage through the Golden Sand

Until January 7, 2025

10am to 10pm

Building 47, Gallery 1, Katara Cultural Village

The Cultural Village in Katara presents a captivating exhibition by artist Konstantinos Zannetos. This exhibition offers visitors a unique artistic perspective through various works celebrating the region's golden landscapes.

'Beyond Reality' Circus



Until January 2, 2025

5pm to 7:30pm

Al Wakrah Old Souq

'Beyond Reality' international circus comes to Al Wakrah Old Souq this holiday season, offering an opportunity for families and friends who are looking to spend some time outdoors with the coming end of the year. Tickets are categorised into bronze, silver, gold and vip and are priced at QR50, QR100, QR200, and QR300 respectively.

They can be booked through Virgin Megastore here .

Winter Market at Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North

Until February 27, 2025

Opens at 5pm till midnight

Qetaifan Island North

Stepping away from the sandy atmosphere, there is the colder option better suitable for the winter season. With a free entrance for all visitors, step into a magical winter wonderland at Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North. The enchanting Winter Market features charming wooden kiosks offering seasonal treats, artisanal crafts, and unique accessories.

Families can enjoy: Kids' activities, various food cuisines, and beverages fitting for the colder temperatures, and paths for walkways for families and friends.

Al Shaqab Hero Race

December 27 and 28, 2024

9:50am to 9:50pm

Al Shaqab Facilities

Camels aren't the only eye-catching animals you can observe, the majestic Arabian horses at the Al Shaqab hero race can also captivate your eyes and heart. Experience the excitement of equestrian excellence, showcasing the finest Arabian horses and skilled riders in a prestigious competition. It's the perfect event for animal lovers who enjoy the raw strength of mother nature. Take your family members or your friends and enjoy watching these amazing beasts race.

Ras Abrouq Desert Experience

Until January 18, 2025

Ras Abrouq Habitat Resort

This last weekend offers a unique opportunity to get farther away from urban life and explore the beauty of the wilderness. Explore the magnificent Ras Abrouq area, offering an exceptional desert experience, where adventure seamlessly meets relaxation.

Guests can explore the fascinating Film City, immersing themselves in a setting that has captured countless stories on screen. The Desert Escape activities provide thrilling opportunities to connect with the raw beauty of Qatar's landscape, while wellness programs offer a chance to rejuvenate body and mind under the vast desert sky.

The destination also offers diverse cultural activities that celebrate local heritage, complemented by exquisite dining experiences that satisfy both appetite and curiosity.

Located near Our Habitas Ras Abrouq Resort, this destination provides the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation for families and individuals alike.

Zain Abu Daqqa - Live in Doha

December 26, 2024

At 7pm

Baraha – National Museum of Qatar

The atmosphere of this weekend is also suitable for a musical pause and reflection. Offering free tickets, it's perfect for a group of friends wanting to explore other people's cultures and stories. Check out a special musical performance and discussion featuring young Palestinian artist Zain Abu Daqqa, joined by rapper Harris G. The event will include a new song release and a meaningful conversation about music's role in addressing humanitarian issues.

'Qatar of Eminence' Exhibition

Until January 6, 2025

Souq Waqif Art Center

Continuing the celebration of Qatar National Day, the iconic Souq Waqif Art Center continues to host the remarkable 'Qatar of Eminence' exhibition through the end of the year.

The showcase brings together 25 talented artists from Qatar and abroad, each contributing their unique vision to a collection that honors the nation's heritage and future aspirations.

Open to the public with free admission, the exhibition weaves together traditional motifs and contemporary artistry, offering visitors a compelling glimpse into Qatar's cultural identity.

Perfect for curious minds, this celebration of national pride through fine arts stands as a fitting tribute to close out the year, inviting both locals and visitors to experience the artistic expression of Qatar's journey.

Crafting Design Futures Exhibition



Until December 30, 2024

MIA Gallery 4 and MIA Courtyard

The 'Crafting Design Futures' exhibition emerges as a highlight of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, and stands as a remarkable showcase of cultural exchange. This captivating display unites nine gifted craftmakers from both nations, whose works transcend traditional boundaries while paying homage to their rich cultural heritage. Under the expert curation of Gwen Farrelly, the exhibition presents fresh creations born from the prestigious Design Doha Residency Program 2024.

Each piece tells a story of innovation, demonstrating how both Qatar and Morocco continue to push creative boundaries while preserving their artistic legacy.

The exhibition offers visitors a unique glimpse into the future of craftsmanship in both nations.

Tickets are free, book yours here !

InflataRUN 2024

Until January 3, 2025

Thursday 3pm - 12mn; Friday 1:30pm - 12mn; Saturday to Wednesday 3pm - 11pm

900 Park

Back with a bounce! InflataRUN's third edition brings its giant inflatable playground to Qatar, transforming the venue into a carnival of bouncing joy. This colossal inflatable course, recognized as the world's largest, promises an adrenaline-packed adventure for thrill-seekers of all ages. Beyond the bouncy obstacles, the event pulses with energy as DJs spin live sets, performers dazzle crowds, and carnival booths offer classic fairground fun. The star attraction - massive Monster Truck inflatables - provides perfect photo opportunities for lasting memories.

Whether you're racing through the course, dancing to the beats, or exploring the carnival attractions, InflataRUN creates an atmosphere where family fun meets festival vibes. With flexible ticket options available to accommodate different preferences, this unique event has established itself as one of Qatar's most anticipated family entertainment experiences.