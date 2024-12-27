Manmohan Singh Dies: France President Emmanuel Macron Says 'India Lost A Great Man, France A Friend'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) France President Emmanuel paid tribute to 'friend' and former Indian Prime Dr Manmohan Singh, who died at 92 on Thursday, December 26.

In a condolence post on X, Macron said,“India lost a great man, France a friend,” adding that Singh“dedicated his life” to the country.

“India has lost a great man, and France a friend, in the person of Dr. Manmohan Singh. He had dedicated his life to his country. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of India,” the French President's post read.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also paid tribute to Singh, as he emphasised his crucial role in fostering the US-India strategic partnership .

Offering 'sincere condolences' from the United States, Blinken said,“Dr Singh was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades.”

He highlighted the ex-PM's pivotal contributions to advancing India's economic reforms and his instrumental role in the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, which he described as a landmark achievement.

“His leadership in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the US-India relationship. At home, Dr Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India's rapid economic growth.”

Manmohan Singh dies

Manmohan Singh died Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

He was rushed to the hospital after he experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at his residence yesterday evening. Despite efforts to revive him, the former PM breathed his last at 9:51 PM.

Manmohan Singh was the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. His tenure was marked by significant economic reforms and a deepening of India's international relationships.

Born in Punjab in 1932, Singh was a celebrated economist who transformed India's economy, steering its liberalisation in the early 1990s. His two terms as significant strides in economic development and global partnerships marked Prime Minister.

Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, concluding an extraordinary 33-year tenure. His contributions remain a cornerstone of India's growth and international diplomacy.

(With agency inputs)