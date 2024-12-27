Over 10,000 Migrants Lost Their Lives In Spanish Waters

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to a report by Spain's Migration Rights Group“Caminando Fronteras,” more than 10,000 people lost their lives in 2024 while attempting to migrate illegally to Spain via the sea.

In its report, Caminando Fronteras highlighted that Spain has one of the deadliest migration routes in the world, with an average of 30 migrants dying each day. This is a significant increase compared to 2023, when the daily average was around 18 deaths.

The data indicates that 2024 is set to be the deadliest year in the history of modern migration to Spain.

A significant portion of the migrants, totaling 9,757 people, lost their lives while crossing the Atlantic Ocean on their way to Spain's Canary Islands.

Additionally, 131 boats went missing at sea, and no trace of them has been found so far.

Caminando Fronteras also added that although the migration route is long and dangerous, the inaction of authorities in providing search and rescue services has been responsible for 69% of these tragic incidents.

Spain is one of the main entry points for illegal migration to Europe. Due to its geographical location, with vast maritime borders and proximity to Africa, Spain has become a key destination for migrants attempting to enter Europe unlawfully.

The increasing number of fatalities along Spain's maritime migration routes is a stark reminder of the desperate conditions faced by many migrants seeking a better life. Despite the perilous nature of these journeys, many still undertake them, driven by the hope of a safer and more prosperous future.

However, the situation also highlights the urgent need for comprehensive migration policies and international cooperation to ensure the safety and dignity of those seeking refuge. The failure to address the root causes of migration and provide adequate rescue operations is leading to unnecessary loss of life, making it essential for the global community to act and protect vulnerable migrants more effectively.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram