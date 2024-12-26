Sean 'Diddy' Combs News: Woman Who Was 'Attacked, Raped' By Rapper, Jay-Z Can Remain Anonymous

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A New York judge ruled on Thursday, December 26, that the woman who claims to have been attacked and raped by Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z when she was 13 years old can proceed anonymously during the trial.

Judge Analisa Torres said the woman can proceed anonymously at this early stage of the litigation, but she may be required to reveal her identity at a later date, if the case proceeds. That would allow defense lawyers to collect facts necessary to prepare for trial.

In her lawsuit, the woman identifying herself as "Jane Doe" claims she was raped at the age of 13. She alleges that in 2000, while living in Rochester, she traveled to New York City and befriended a limousine driver who took her to an MTV Music Awards after-party, where she says she was assaulted by Jay-Z and Combs.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains jailed in New York awaiting a criminal trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The rap mogul also faces a wave of sexual assault lawsuits, many of which were filed by the plaintiff's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, a Texas attorney who says his firm represents over 150 people, both men and women, who allege sexual abuse and exploitation by Sean 'Diddy' Combs.