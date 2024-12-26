Elon Musk rejects scarcity thinking, emphasizes boundless opportunities for Job creation

(MENAFN) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk dismissed the concept of a limited of resources and argued that there is virtually unlimited scope for the development of jobs and businesses.



"The idea of a ‘fixed pie’ is central to much flawed economic reasoning. The potential for creating jobs and businesses is essentially endless. Just consider all the innovations that didn’t exist two or three decades ago!" Musk remarked in a post on X.



Musk made this statement in reply to a post by entrepreneur Joe Lonsdale, who referenced Sriram Krishnan—a figure recently selected by President-elect Trump for a role in his forthcoming administration. Last month, Krishnan supported the idea of removing caps on green cards in response to a post by Musk about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a new organization that Musk will head alongside businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.



"Anything to remove country caps for green cards / unlock skilled immigration would be huge," Krishnan shared. He further commented in another post, saying, "simple logic – we need the best, regardless of where they happen to be born (another bizarre quirk – the country cap is based on where you were born, not even your citizenship)."

