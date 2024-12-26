Trump’s Christmas note targets China, Panama, Canada, Greenland, political opponents

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald posted a Christmas message on Wednesday, using the occasion to criticize China, Panama, Canada, Greenland, and his domestic adversaries.



The Republican, who is set to return to the White House in January, shared two posts on his Truth Social platform, wishing "Merry Christmas to all."



He began by addressing "the wonderful of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal." The US controlled the waterway between the Atlantic and Pacific for nearly a century before returning it to Panama in 1999. Since then, the Panamanian government has contracted Chinese companies to manage it.



Trump also sent holiday greetings to "Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose citizens’ taxes are far too high," claiming taxes would be reduced by 60 percent "if Canada were to become our 51st state."



He continued by addressing the people of Greenland, stating, "Greenland is needed by the United States for national security purposes and who want the US to be there, and we will!" This comes after Trump revived his interest in US control of Greenland, following the rejection of his 2019 offer to purchase the self-governing Danish island.

