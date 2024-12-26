Elon Musk supports Donald Trump's ability to make personnel changes in executive branch

(MENAFN) Elon Musk believes that US President-elect Donald should have the authority to make any necessary personnel changes within the executive branch of the government, as stated in a post on X on Thursday.



Musk’s comment followed a suggestion by Utah Senator Mike Lee, who had earlier posted that "the president of the United States should be able to fire any person employed in the Executive Branch… at any time for any reason," with the exception of the vice president. Musk agreed with Lee’s statement, replying, "Absolutely."



The executive branch includes the president, their cabinet, and various executive departments, independent agencies, and boards.



Lee’s comments came in response to Trump’s plans to implement several personnel changes in the government after returning to the White House, some of which are seen as unconventional. Following his November election victory, Trump began announcing nominees for senior positions within his administration. However, according to the Washington Times, at least two positions are not due to be vacated for several years, including that of FBI director, currently held by Christopher Wray, and IRS commissioner, occupied by Danny Werfel.

