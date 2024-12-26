Adani Foundation at ACC Jamul empowers rural women through livestock development

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 26 December 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, along with the Adani Foundation, is driving rural empowerment in Jamul through agricultural innovations. Through the Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP), Kanti Bai Yadav from Nandini Khundini, Chhattisgarh, embraced modern livestock practices, paving the way for financial independence and a better future for her family.

Through the support of ACC and the Adani Foundation, Kanti Bai Yadav, a small farmer, adopted sex sorted semen (SSS) artificial insemination (AI) technology for her cow. This technique has resulted in the birth of a high-yield female Gir calf, promising a stable income from milk production and easing her family’s financial burden.

Kanti Bai said, "This has changed our lives and gives us hope for a more secure future," exemplifying how modern livestock development practices empower rural women towards financial independence.

ACC and the Adani Foundation, by fostering such transformative changes, continue to strengthen rural livelihoods and uplift communities.





MENAFN26122024005232011781ID1109032216