EuroKids Brings Christmas Magic to Life with Joyous Celebrations Engaging 2500+ Toddlers

Bengaluru, December 26, 2024: EuroKids Preschool, India’s leading preschool expert, brought the magic of Christmas to life with their joyful and vibrant Christmas celebrations engaging 2500+ toddlers across centres. With joy and togetherness at the heart of the celebrations, children immersed themselves in a magical world of carols, crafts, and cheerful camaraderie, creating lasting memories. By blending festive fun with meaningful activities, EuroKids reaffirmed its mission to nurture young minds in an environment that inspires curiosity and lifelong learning.



Christmas is celebrated annually on December 25th, marks the birth of Jesus Christ, and is an occasion of giving and togetherness. The Christmas celebrations at EuroKids centres exemplified the brand’s commitment to creating a nurturing environment where joy and learning go hand in hand. With activities designed to inspire creativity, cooperation, and kindness, the preschool continues to build on its newly launched Heureka – The Visible Thinking Curriculum, which emphasises visible thinking, ignites curiosity, encourages imagination and builds Superior Thinkers. The celebrations perfectly reflected EuroKids' holistic approach towards a child’s overall growth and development, blending festive delight with purposeful activities to nurture well-rounded thinkers for the future.



EuroKids turned its centres into a festive wonderland where children immersed themselves in the joy of Christmas through thoughtfully curated activities. Children enthusiastically decorated Christmas trees and sang festive carols, creating an atmosphere of happiness and excitement. Writing letters to Santa sparked their imagination, while collaborative games nurtured teamwork and social bonding. These celebrations reflected the brand’s commitment to nurturing values that extend beyond the classroom, fostering a sense of community and joy among young learners.



Speaking on the celebrations, KVS Seshasai, CEO of Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (EuroKids), said, “At EuroKids, every festival is celebrated to create meaningful experiences that go beyond traditions. Christmas is more than just a celebration—it’s an opportunity to instil values of kindness and unity in young minds. Through engaging activities and festive cheer, we aim to spark creativity, foster empathy, and bring the season's magic alive. These celebrations are a testament to our commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals.”



Pooja Kamble, Franchise Partner, EuroKids, Ravet, added, “We celebrated a joyous Christmas event at the preschool, where our young learners, along with their friends and siblings, brightened the day with smiles, laughter, and festive cheer. The celebration featured a range of delightful activities, including decorating the Christmas tree, engaging in games, dancing, and enjoying delicious snacks, making it a truly memorable occasion.”



EuroKids continues to lead the way in preschool education through its innovative Heureka curriculum, which helps children develop critical thinking and creativity. By focusing on every aspect of a child’s growth—emotional, physical, intellectual, creative and spiritual —EuroKids empowers young learners to become confident and Superior Thinkers.





