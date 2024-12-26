IIM Raipur Announces Independent Admissions Process for MBA 2025-27 Batch, Exits CAP 2025

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 26th December 2024: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, a leading institution recognized for #BuildingBusinessOwners, has announced to conduct admissions to its prestigious 2-year MBA program through independent selection process in the upcoming cycle. IIM Raipur will not be part of the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2025 and will evaluate candidates directly based on their CAT scores and personal interview, ensuring a more tailored approach to align with the institute’s mission and objectives.



With this strategic shift, IIM Raipur aims to offer applicants a streamlined and personalized application experience that underscores the institute's unwavering commitment to academics and innovation in management education.



The short-listing of profiles will begin from the second week of January 2025. The admission interview will be conducted in the following eight cities across India: Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Guwahati, and Raipur. The tentative duration of interview is from 10th February to 9th March 2025. Aspiring candidates can access all information, including eligibility criteria, selection procedures, and guidelines, from the official IIM Raipur Admissions Portal.



Over the past years, the premier management institute achieved an impressive gender diversity ratio. For the 2022-2024 batch, the highest CTC offered was ₹42.29 LPA, while the average CTC stood at ₹18.15 LPA. With its rich legacy and steady industry connections, the institute attracted 116 recruiters during the past academic year’s placement drive, including 38 new additions to its recruiter pool. The institute continuously showcases remarkable academic diversity, welcoming students from fields such as engineering, science, commerce, arts, medicine, and law, hotel management, etc.



Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur, said, “Our institute is committed to the holistic development of our students. Alongside academic excellence, we also present opportunities that, nurture cross-cultural and emotional intelligence, innovation, and enhance entrepreneurial spirit. With our decision to conduct independent admission process, we aim to provide a more tailored and seamless experience for applicants, aligning with our vision to nurture talent and innovation. For instance, we will have at least one industry expert in our interview panel, we plan to do interviews across 8 cities including Guwahati and Lucknow – signifying our intent to reach hinterlands of our nation. This will also ensure a larger social outreach to our flagship MBA program delivered by our high intellect faculty continues to set benchmarks in academic excellence, diversity, and industry relevance, empowering students to excel globally.”



IIM Raipur’s two-year flagship MBA program is meticulously crafted to develop leaders holding a strong foundation in business management, analytics, and innovative thinking. Through its engaging and rich curriculum, industry-aligned projects, and experiential learning opportunities, the program ensures students are prepared to tackle complicated business challenges and drive meaningful change across diverse sectors.





