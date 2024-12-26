Bitflow's Runes AMM Enhances Bitcoin Defi Experience On Stacks

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Bitflow Finance has launched an Automated Maker (AMM) for Runes on the Stacks blockchain, aiming to improve the trading experience for Bitcoin-based assets. This development leverages the recent Nakamoto upgrade, which enhances transaction speeds and security on the Stacks network. The Nakamoto upgrade has significantly reduced transaction times on Stacks, with block times now averaging less than 10 seconds. This improvement positions Stacks as a competitive for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, offering faster and more secure transactions. Bitflow's Runes AMM utilizes this enhanced infrastructure to provide a seamless trading experience for users. By integrating liquidity from various decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and liquidity pools, Bitflow ensures that trades are executed at optimal rates, eliminating the need for users to navigate multiple platforms. The introduction of the Runes AMM is expected to boost liquidity and trading volume for Runes tokens, a metaprotocol on Bitcoin. This development aligns with the broader trend of integrating Bitcoin with DeFi platforms, offering users more opportunities to engage with the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In addition to the Runes AMM, Bitflow has introduced a DEX aggregator that scans connected DEXs and liquidity pools to find and execute the most cost-effective trading routes. This feature simplifies the trading process, allowing users to focus on actual trading rather than navigating complex trading processes.">



