HKSTP Bringing Largest Ever Delegation Of Hong Kong Tech To CES 2025 Highlighting Latest Solutions To Global Challenges

HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 18 December 2024 – Hong Kong Science and Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in serial to the Innovation Mixer initiative and in parallel to the preparation of the second cohort of the Global Booster Programme: United States 2025, is set to introduce an unprecedented delegation of 45 tech companies to the Consumer Show (CES) 2025 in January.

Representatives of participating tech companies at CES 2025 and HKSTP shared achievements and aspirations ahead. (From left) Fever Chu, Co-founder of Zence Object; Turzo Bose, Co-founder and CEO of Vidi Labs; Dr Edward Mak, Founder and CEO of Vista InnoTech; Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development of HKSTP; Ray Lok, Founder and CEO of Full Nature Farms; and Prof Chea-su Kee, Co-founder of GOOD Vision and team.

In partnership with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and supported by the Hong Kong Electronics Industries Association (HKEIA), the delegation spans its presence at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion across Eureka Park and Global Pavilion, under five industry fields wrapping around advanced electronics, green- and life tech, and more, for tech companies to draw traction from industry leaders, venture capitals, and R&D institutions, while demonstrating Hong Kong's efforts in encouraging talent development and technological advancement.