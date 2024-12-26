Making A Difference With FBS: A Journey Of Giving Back

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – OutReach Newswire – 18 December 2024 – FBS , a leading global broker, proudly shares the achievements of its 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, demonstrating the company's commitment to creating positive change worldwide.

Over the past year, FBS has carried out 16 impactful projects across seven countries, directly benefiting over 14 000 individuals through initiatives focused on education, disaster relief, and humanitarian support. Donations exceeded $50 000, enabling FBS to collaborate with seven organizations and make a tangible difference in local communities.

Highlights of 2024 CSR Efforts

In 2024, FBS supported education, bringing opportunities to students in need. South Africa saw the company partnering with Education Africa to assist students at Masibambane College, equipping them with essential learning tools and restoring the school's iconic clock. In Indonesia, FBS collaborated with the Peduli Anak Foundation to provide classroom furniture, creating a safer and more comfortable environment for underprivileged children. In Malaysia, FBS worked alongside SUKA Society to enhance early education for Orang Asli children by equipping six preschools with vital resources.

Beyond education, FBS focused on supporting vulnerable communities. In Thailand, the company joined forces with Save the Children to aid over 8 500 young refugees, providing a safe space for learning and emotional well-being. Following devastating floods in Northern Thailand, FBS and local partners delivered life-saving aid to over 430 households, distributing essentials such as drinking water, food, and medicine. The spirit of giving extended to seasonal initiatives as well. During Ramadan, FBS partnered with SUKA Society and Dignity for Children Foundation in Malaysia to provide over 900 families with grocery packages and festive meals, ensuring they could celebrate the holy season with dignity and hope.

At the beginning of December, FBS continued its impactful efforts with the Christmas Gift-A-Meal campaign in partnership with the Dignity for Children Foundation. Thanks to FBS's generous contribution, approximately 350 families enjoyed a festive Christmas meal with their loved ones. Each donation provided a family of five with a delicious holiday feast, including a rosemary roast chicken, five servings of buttered rice, and refreshing iced lemon tea. FBS's commitment to its CSR mission grows stronger each year, driven by a focus on empowering communities through meaningful action. By fostering partnerships and delivering impactful support, FBS continues to inspire brighter futures for thousands around the world. To showcase the impact of its 2024 CSR efforts, FBS has created a special video capturing heartfelt moments from its initiatives across the regions. The video highlights the company's work in education, disaster relief, and humanitarian aid, featuring real stories and vivid scenes from the communities it has supported. Watch the full video and join the journey here . Learn more about FBS and its CSR initiatives at FBS .

