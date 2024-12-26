Softbank's $100 Billion AI Investment Targets U.S. Innovation
Date
12/26/2024 4:53:20 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) SoftBank Group has unveiled an ambitious $100 billion investment plan aimed at expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States. The announcement, led by CEO Masayoshi Son, positions the Japanese Telecom and technology giant as a major player in shaping the future of AI development. The investment, which will span the next four years, underscores SoftBank's commitment to leveraging AI Technology for both economic and technological growth [...]">
MENAFN26122024000152002308ID1109031527
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.