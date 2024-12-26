Iran’s printing, packaging industry contains 1,500 active manufacturing units

(MENAFN) Iran’s printing and packaging is a vital part of the country’s industrial landscape, hosting around 1,500 units and 150,000 small businesses. This sector plays a significant role in the national economy, according to Ebrahim Sheikh, Deputy Minister for General Industries at the Ministry of Industry, and Trade. Sheikh provided these insights in an interview with IRIB News during the 31st International Printing, Packaging, and Related Industries Exhibition.



Sheikh acknowledged some of the key challenges the industry faces, particularly the issue of energy shortages. He pointed out that the printing and packaging sector relies heavily on energy, especially electricity, to maintain its production levels. Sheikh called for better cooperation from the Ministry of Energy to ensure a consistent and stable power supply, which is critical for the sector's operations.



Beyond energy concerns, Sheikh also highlighted other issues affecting the industry, such as the importation of machinery and raw materials. He mentioned that long waiting times for imports have been a significant frustration for industry professionals. In response to these challenges, the Industry Ministry has taken steps to address these concerns and has urged the Central Bank of Iran to allocate foreign exchange for importing the necessary equipment and materials.



Finally, Sheikh stressed the importance of stronger support for the sector's exports. He emphasized the need for export incentives and initiatives aimed at expanding the reach of Iranian printing and packaging products in international markets, helping to boost the industry’s global presence.

