DP World Pioneers MENA's First $100 Million Blue Bond

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) DP World, the Dubai-based global logistics leader, has issued a $100 million Blue Bond, marking the Middle East and North Africa's inaugural corporate Blue Bond. This five-year bond, priced at a 5.25% coupon rate, aims to fund sustainable projects in marine transportation, infrastructure, marine pollution mitigation, and water-positive initiatives. The primary investor in this groundbreaking issuance is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., a prominent management [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.