Vietnam Boosts Eel Exports By Improving Quality Standards

Mud-free eel farming model using composite tanks

This commitment ensures the competitiveness of Vietnamese eels in high-value markets, paving the way for further expansion and solidifying Vietnam's position as a global player in the eel export industry.

Leveraging advantages to expand exports

In recent years, Vietnam's eel farming and export industry has experienced rapid growth, establishing a relatively complete industrial chain encompassing breeding, farming, feed manufacturing, processing and export. Annual eel production is estimated at 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes, with the majority concentrated in the Mekong Delta provinces, including Dong Thap, An Giang, Hau Giang, Tien Giang and Can Tho. These regions boast ideal natural conditions for eel farming.

Eel farming has become a key aquaculture component, creating numerous jobs, alleviating poverty and boosting incomes in rural areas. The adoption of innovative techniques, such as mud-free eel farming in composite tanks, has further enhanced productivity and efficiency.

Eels are a popular freshwater aquatic species worldwide. Vietnamese eels (Monopterus albus) are highly regarded for their nutritional value and adaptability to freshwater environments. They are especially prized for their nutritious meat, which is rich in protein, vitamins and minerals. Often referred to as 'ginseng of the water,' eels are favoured for their health benefits and exquisite taste.

Vietnam's eel exports have surged over recent years. In 2023, total export revenue reached about US$1.7 million, primarily driven by demand in the US and Japan. By 2024, with China emerging as a significant market, several Vietnamese companies gained approval to export eels through official channels.

As of October 2024, Vietnam's eel exports totalled $2.98 million, with a volume of around 670 tonnes. China accounted for nearly half of the exports (300 tonnes), followed by Japan (50 tonnes), the US (38 tonnes) and South Korea (33 tonnes). Export revenue is projected to reach $3.6 million in 2024, doubling the 2023 figures.